CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

AJG stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

