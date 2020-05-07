Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 25,827 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,300.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,028,499.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,074. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

