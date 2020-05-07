Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

