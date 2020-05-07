Cwm LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,749,000 after acquiring an additional 128,042 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,545,000 after acquiring an additional 74,669 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after acquiring an additional 498,945 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.41.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.