Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

