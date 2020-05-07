Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $85.18 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 13.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $85,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,384.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average is $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

