Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

