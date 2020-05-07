Bridgeworth LLC Buys 736 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average is $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

