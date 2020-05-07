Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.73. The company has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

