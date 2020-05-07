Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys 490 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,085 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,384.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average of $159.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

