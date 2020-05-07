Bridgeworth LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

