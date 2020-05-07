Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

