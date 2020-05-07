Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 98,674 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 931.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,268 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 98,674 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $181.23 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.70. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Atlantic Securities cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

