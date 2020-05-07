Cwm LLC Sells 200 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $308.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $245.87 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

