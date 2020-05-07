Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 738,635 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,240,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

