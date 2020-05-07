CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 656 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.52.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

