CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 656 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.52.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Sells 200 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp
Cwm LLC Sells 200 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Stock Position Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Stock Position Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 656 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 656 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Alphabet Inc Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
Alphabet Inc Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report