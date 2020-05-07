CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $471.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.93 and a 200 day moving average of $369.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.12 and a one year high of $491.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.86.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

