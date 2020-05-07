Brinker Capital Inc. Has $632,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

Shares of WSM opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $505,377.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,462 shares in the company, valued at $24,256,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

