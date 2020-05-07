Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.72 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average is $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

