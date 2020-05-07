Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $182.54 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

