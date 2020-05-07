HMS Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Apple stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.60 and a 200-day moving average of $279.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

