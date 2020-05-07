Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $84,000 Stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,888 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.41 million, a PE ratio of -230.67 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFIN shares. ValuEngine cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

