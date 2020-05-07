CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 118 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $810.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $894.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,104.04. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

