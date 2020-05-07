Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total transaction of $340,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,719 shares of company stock valued at $35,241,593 over the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $312.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.02. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.