CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,686 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.17. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $1.20. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

