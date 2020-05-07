CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.82 Million Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $494,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 13,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,093 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

