Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $927.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

