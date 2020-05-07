Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $271,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.9% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.72. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.41.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

