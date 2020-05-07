Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $487,000 Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after buying an additional 824,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after buying an additional 737,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,796,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,780 shares of company stock worth $28,976,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $183.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

