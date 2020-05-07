Morgan Stanley Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $40.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hub Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

