Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,636,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,795,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,255,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $9.25 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.35 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.