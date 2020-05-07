Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 213,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

