Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 2,467 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.60 and a 200-day moving average of $279.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

