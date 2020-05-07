Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,263 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 213,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

