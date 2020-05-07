Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Hammer Asset Management LLC

Hammer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

