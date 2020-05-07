Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average is $159.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

