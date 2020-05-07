$404.97 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report $404.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.00 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $689.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.04.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 244,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,268,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 834,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 156,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $43,162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

