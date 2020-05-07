Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after acquiring an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

