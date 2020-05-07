Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Cfra assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $43.30 on Thursday. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

