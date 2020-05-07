Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,227,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 296,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

