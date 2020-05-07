Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $273,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

Shares of JPM opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

