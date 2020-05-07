Daniel P. Emerson Sells 213 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. State Street Corp lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

