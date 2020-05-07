CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,871 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

