CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $164.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $168.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,318 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.