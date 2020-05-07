CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.98 Million Stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Cameco worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Cameco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

