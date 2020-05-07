Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 175,859 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of DFEB stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.94.

