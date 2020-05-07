Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 284.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after buying an additional 95,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,768,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,939,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $241.49 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.44. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

