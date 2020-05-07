Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after buying an additional 928,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,687,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after buying an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,721,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.31. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

