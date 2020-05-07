Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,836,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $271,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $80.13 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

