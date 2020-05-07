Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Varex Imaging worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

VREX opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $970.20 million, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

